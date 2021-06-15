Jamal Adams’ minicamp absence excused by Seahawks

Getty Images

When Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that safety Jamal Adams is not going to participate in Seahawks minicamp on Tuesday, the thought was that he would miss the session as part of a push for a new contract.

Adams is headed into the final year of his current contract and will need to have his deal addressed at some point, but it appears that his absence from this week’s work is not a source of friction with the team. According to multiple reports, Adams is not going to minicamp has to do with personal rather than contractual reasons.

Those reports also say that Adams has been excused by the Seahawks as a result. That means he will not be fined for failing to take part in the mandatory minicamp.

Adams is set to play out this season on his fifth-year option, which carries a salary of $9.86 million.