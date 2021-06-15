Jerry Jeudy lauds Alabama’s ability to produce NFL receiver talent

Getty Images

Four receivers from the University of Alabama have been selected inside the Top 15 of the NFL Draft in the last two years. Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith were both off the board by the tenth overall selection in this year’s draft while Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy were the 12th and 15th overall picks in the 2020 class, respectively.

Go back another two years and Calvin Ridley was a late first-round pick by the Atlanta Falcons.

While Alabama has been sending numerous top-tier talents to the NFL for many years under head coach Nick Saban, the run of talent at the wide receiver spot specifically has been staggering in recent seasons.

Jeudy credits Saban for bringing in that level of talent to the program and believes the competition among the group pushes everyone to a higher level.

“It’s just a great program,” Jeudy said on ESPN, via SaturdayDownSouth.com. “They develop players to become NFL players. Coach Saban does a great job of organizing and bringing great talent. When you’re surrounded by great talent, there’s nothing but to become good.”

Beyond the most recent five, Amari Cooper, Julio Jones, Robert Foster and Cam Sims are also Alabama products that have been successful in the league. Jones is arguably the best receiver of the last decade.

John Metchie III could become the next first-round wide receiver from Alabama in next year’s draft.

“Being around those guys really motivates you to be the best player you can be,” Jeudy said of the environment at Alabama.