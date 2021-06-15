Jets haven’t added veteran backup QB in order to give young ones an opportunity

USA TODAY Sports

The Jets will almost certainly be starting rookie Zach Wilson at quarterback in Week 1 against the Panthers, but they don’t seem to feel a pressing need to add an experienced player to back him up and help mentor him heading into the season.

Brian Hoyer visited with the team in April before re-signing with the Patriots and head coach Robert Saleh said on Tuesday that they had some interest in Nick Mullens. Mullens played for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur with the 49ers, but he signed with the Eagles this week.

That leaves 2020 fourth-round pick James Morgan and Mike White as the other quarterbacks currently on the roster. Morgan and White have thrown the same number of regular season passes as Wilson, and Saleh said the team wanted to see what they were capable of doing this offseason.

“We felt these young quarterbacks deserved an opportunity to showcase who they are,” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Saleh acknowledged that signing a seasoned quarterback means “if the crap hits the fan you have a veteran who’s played football,” but the Jets have been content to go without one thus far.