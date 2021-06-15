Joe Burrow anticipates being able to take first snaps of training camp

USA TODAY Sports

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been consistent in saying that he expects to be ready for Week One after undergoing reconstructive surgery on his left knee.

Burrow reiterated that point in his Tuesday press conference, saying his knee is feeling “really good” at this point.

“I’m happy with where it’s at,” Burrow said. “Still got a ways to go, still got about three months left for the rehab. But I’ll be ready to go for the season, as long as there’s no setbacks. And right now, it’s looking good.”

Burrow noted his knee is still probably at about 85 percent as he continues his recovery. The No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft tore his ACL and MCL in Cincinnati’s Week 11 matchup against Washington last year.

But Burrow said Tuesday that he believes he’ll be able to take the first snaps of training camp, too.

“Yeah, we should be good to go then,” Burrow said. “That’s not really my decision. I’m sure we’ll have that discussion as we get closer, but I’m hoping to be in a good place to be able to do that and be able to take all the reps that I need to get better.”