Josh Allen: The AFC Championship Game loss is still sitting with us

Getty Images

The Bills had one of their best seasons in decades last year, winning the AFC East for the first time since 1995. But it didn’t end quite the way they would’ve liked.

Kansas City beat Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game 38-24 in a game that really wasn’t even as close as the final score would indicate. Quarterback Josh Allen finished that game 28-of-48 passing for 287 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception. He also had 88 yards rushing unseen attempts, but was sacked four times.

It’s a new season and the Bills know they have a lot of work to do to get back to the NFL’s final four. But Allen admitted on Tuesday that he’s not completely over that loss.

“The loss we had in the AFC Championship Game is still sitting with us,” Allen said, via Chris Brown of the Bills website. “No one here thinks our success last year means anything this year. So we’re recommitted to being playoff caliber to give ourselves a chance to go win a championship.”

Using a playoff loss as fuel for the next season happens all the time. But as Allen said, the 2021 Bills haven’t accomplished anything yet. The club should still be in position for success in the AFC East, but it will be a long time until that’s determined.