Kevin Stefanski: Odell Beckham Jr. “looked good to me” at minicamp

USA TODAY Sports

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in Week 7 last year, missing much of Cleveland’s most successful season in a long time.

But Beckham was on the field for the Browns’ first minicamp practice on Tuesday, drawing some strong reviews from his head coach.

“He looked good to me,” Kevin Stefanski said following practice, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He did some individual drills. He did routes on air. He’s still progressing through. I think he’s seven or eight months post-ACL surgery, and he looks a lot different than I did seven or eight months post-ACL.”

Stefanski tore his ACL when he played football at Penn.

Asked if Beckham will be able to fully participate when training camp begins in late July, Stefanski said, “We’ll see.”

“[W]e’ll progress and make sure that we’re having obviously dialogue with the player, with the training staff, the medical staff, et cetera,” Stefanski said.

Beckham was one of several players working out with quarterback Baker Mayfield in Texas last week. If he is healthy, then that’ll give a significant boost to Cleveland’s offense for 2021.

Since the Browns acquired him in 2019, Beckham has caught 97 passes for 1,354 yards in 23 games.