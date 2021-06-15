Matt Nagy: We’re going to stick with Andy Dalton No. 1, Justin Fields No. 2

Justin Fields said in May that he’s going to push to be the starting quarterback for the Bears, but the word from the team has been that they’re pretty set on starting Andy Dalton to kick off the 2021 season.

Head coach Matt Nagy said that after the team traded up to take Fields, reiterated it last month and PFT reported this month that the Bears told Dalton he would be the No. 1 quarterback when he was drafted. Nagy has pointed to his experience in Kansas City with Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes in 2017 as a blueprint for how the Bears plan to move forward this season.

During an appearance on Cris Collinsworth’s podcast this week, Collinsworth asked Nagy if there’s any scenario he could envision changing courses before the start of the regular season.

“No, I mean, Andy is our starter. Again, I can’t predict anything. You know how it goes. There’s so many things that can happen between today and that Week 1, but Andy is our starter and Justin is our No. 2 and we’re going to stick to this plan,” Nagy said. “You always hope nothing happens to Andy as far as injuries or anything like that and that’s why I can’t say 100 percent . . . Andy is where we want him to be, he’s had a great OTAs and we’re just gonna continue to build with that.”

The Chiefs won 10 games and went to the playoffs in 2017, which made it much easier to stick with Smith while letting Mahomes develop. Nagy says that’s how things will go in Chicago “in a perfect world,” but there’s no guarantee lightning’s going to strike twice.

  1. Word out of early team activities is that Fields is significantly outplaying Andy Dalton. With an emphasis on “significantly”. Nagy may not have a choice unless his bosses don’t feel winning is all that important.

  2. As a lifelong Bear fan, I am OK with Dalton starting, and hopefully playing most of the year. Let Justin sit and learn, as he will be the one to take the Bears to the Super Bowl within a few years. The Green Bay reign on the NFC North is OVER.

  4. Foles brought them to the playoffs last year and isn’t even being discussed

  5. “But let me assure bear nation. As soon as number two is ready to take over as 1, I assure you 2 will be ready and that will be my first priority after a number 2”

  7. The Bears are playing chess while the Packers and Vikings are playing checkers. And the Lions are playing…that’s too easy, I won’t make fun of them.

  8. correctingerrors says:
    June 15, 2021 at 4:07 pm

    Foles brought them to the playoffs last year and isn’t even being discussed
    __________________________________________________________

    Starts Win Lose
    Mitchell Trubisky 52 29 – 23
    Nick Foles 7 2 – 5

  10. This is the smart move. It’s like when the Bills went with Nathan Peterman week 1 in 2018, and Allen was the starter by half time.

  11. A lot of it may come down to if the defense rebounds this year. If they’re as average to borderline bad as they were last year, the Bears will need a lot of points and the extra pressure on the other team’s defense that Fields’ athleticism presents. But if Desai gets them back to a top 10-12 unit the offense has more margin for error and Dalton could stick in the lineup for a while.

  12. Dalton is a potential HOF QB (his numbers at this point are similar to Favre and Eli’s respectively). It’s very difficult for a rookie to come in and unseat a guy who may likely have 5 more good to great seasons left in him. Of course Fields will back him up. The Bears were actually decent under Trubisky (64% completion rate, 29-21 record, and a 1.72 TD to INT ratio). Trubisky only played 4 years and is 5th alltime in passing yards and they ran him out of town on a rail). Bear fans are nuts.

  13. CHI-TOWN HEAT

    As a Lions fan I say, ok, good zinger. As a lions fan I’d also say I think you got some pronouns mixed up you implied that Chi town is working its division foes and playing on another level…. Did you just come out of a 36 year coma? If not I question how you came to the conclusion you did? GB has been working us all in this division for awhile, you guys included. I’d give the Vikings the tiebreaker after that for 2 in recent history. And us oh yeah we’re in 4th, but we can reach out and say hi you guys live 1 floor above the basement? We’re neighbors! And as long as you have that GM/Coach/Yet to be proven QB your comment requires a laugh track.

  14. Dalton in HOF? Never won a damn thing. Farvrer and Eli actually won SBs and playoff games. Regular season stats mean so very little. If he somehow wins 2 SBs as a starting QB, maybe.

  15. Acutally as a life long Bear fan I’m intriqued with the Dalton signing. He has a winning record at a dysfunctional Bengel organization and put the Cowboys in a position to win the East last year. The longer JF has to learn without the frnachise on his back the better. I really like Chirs Simms idea of JF package of plays to insert at opportune time during a game to get JF some experience and see if his presence is disturbing to the opponents D.

  16. correctingerrors says:
    June 15, 2021 at 4:07 pm
    Foles brought them to the playoffs last year and isn’t even being discussed
    ————————————————————————————————-
    Hahahahahah! Foles went 2-5 as a Bears starter last season and was benched in favor of the guy he was brought in to replace. What discussion would you like?

  17. bassplucker says:
    Word out of early team activities is that Fields is significantly outplaying Andy Dalton.
    ==

    Justin Fields may well “look” smoother or sharper than Andy Dalton right now, but nobody can say with a straight face that anyone is “outplaying” anyone else when all they’re wearing is helmets and shorts and there’s no real pass rush, scheming, blitzing et al going on.
    Fields may well be the guy come September. Right now he’s just a promising youngster that hasn’t yet experienced the fury, quick decision-making or speed of the game at this level. I personally prefer to wait until we see these guys in some all-out, 11-on-11 padded football before I start evaluating who’s actually playing better.

  18. Dalton will start, as long as they win. Andy can get you there. He is a good player. Smart. As A Bengal fan, he took Cincy to playoffs five straight years. His M.O., wilts in big games. Under the lights. Playoff time. I saw it last year in Dallas. Sorry Andy, I’ve watched all your games. Pressure changes him. If they get to playoffs with Andy, that’s the time for Fields. Buckeye fan here. Ive seen all his games too. Bears have a very good problem here. Its a win, win.

  19. The original plan with Trubisky was to bring him along slowly. Then the Bears traded for Mack, and all of the sudden they started talking about Super Bowl, and Trubisky wasn’t near ready (or maybe he never would have been, we’ll never really know that answer). I’m all for the Bears sitting Fields for a bit and letting Dalton QB. No reason to throw Fields into the fire immediately. This isn’t a Super Bowl team with anyone at QB this year.

