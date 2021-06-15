Matthew Slater: Patriots free agency spending was exciting but doesn’t guarantee success

Getty Images

The New England Patriots made several additions to their roster through free agency this offseason in an attempt to course-correct from a down season after the departure of Tom Brady.

Matthew Slater, the longest-tenured member of the Patriots, is encouraged by the additions to the team this spring but knows that opening the checkbook isn’t a guarantee of on-field success.

“Well, you know, it was an exciting time because I think we acquired some fantastic football players, but more importantly we got some great men that are going to be great assets to our locker room,” Slater said, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN.com. “But I understand just as well as anyone else that spending money doesn’t equal results.

The Patriots added tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne, pass rusher Matthew Judon, linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Raekwon McMillan, defensive linemen Davon Godchaux and Henry Anderson and cornerbacks Jordan Mills as part of their roster overhaul. They also re-signed defensive end Deatrich Wise and center David Andrews.

Owner Robert Kraft said of the spending spree in March that they had the cap space to use and needs to address and so they utilized it to patch their holes. Slater said it’s now on the players to bring it all together and make that spending successful.

“For us, it’s going to be about coming together, executing, respecting the process of trying to get better, of trying to work with one another, and winning each and every day,” Slater said. “So it is exciting, to an extent. But excitement only gets you so far. At some point you have to go out there and work and earn it and prove it.”