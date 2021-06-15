Mekhi Becton won’t practice this week, Jets confident he’ll be ready for camp

Getty Images

Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton wasn’t on the field for the team’s organized team activities earlier in the offseason because of a foot injury and the issue will keep him from practicing at their mandatory minicamp this week as well.

Head coach Robert Saleh delivered that message when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday. Saleh said that the benefits of having Becton going through drills outweighed the risk of having him out for any part of training camp.

“We’re very confident he’ll be ready to go [by training camp],” Saleh said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “He’s just got a little nagging foot injury. It’s not worth it to put him out there and make something so small a lot worse.”

Becton’s play last season was a bright spot amid the rubble of a 2-14 season. The Jets would like his play to continue to improve while the team’s record does the same thing.