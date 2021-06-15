Mike Tomlin: Steelers “tops in the league” in vaccinations

USA TODAY Sports

A report Tuesday indicated only half of the NFL’s 32 teams have at least 50 percent of their players vaccinated. Three teams have at least 70 players vaccinated.

Mike Tomlin indicated Tuesday the Steelers are in the latter category, saying he is “really comfortable” with the team’s vaccination rate. Tomlin did not have a precise number of players on the 90-player roster who have received at least one dose.

“We had a couple [players get vaccinated] today,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Tribune-Review. “I don’t know the exact percentage, but from what I understand we’re tops in the league in terms of this process.”

The NFL is relaxing its COVID-19 protocols for players who are vaccinated and for teams with 85 percent of all players vaccinated.

“I like the overall trajectory of our participation in the vaccination process,” Tomlin said. “Guys have worked hard to adhere to policies and protocols. It’s a continuation of 2020 in terms of our attitude. We’re going to look for any advantage that compliance might give us. Participation has been awesome.”