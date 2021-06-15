Nick Chubb: Cleveland is where I want to be

Getty Images

Nick Chubb has developed into one of the league’s best running backs since the Browns made him a second-round pick in 2018.

After being a key piece of Cleveland’s best season in 25 years, Chubb is entering the final season of his rookie contract. But he’s not holding out of Browns mandatory minicamp this week, and also says he’s not focusing on whatever new deal could be on the horizon.

“I think [my agent and the Browns] have talked, but I told my agent to just kind of handle it for me until he needs me,” Chubb said in his Tuesday press conference.

Even though the contract isn’t top of mind, Chubb said he would like for both sides to come to a long-term agreement.

“It would mean a lot,” Chubb said. “Cleveland drafted me however many years ago it was, trusted me and put their faith in me to help come build this culture, build this team and I’ve been a part of it. And I feel like yeah, Cleveland’s where I want to be. So I hope everything can work out in that direction.”

Though he played in 12 games last season, Chubb still finished No. 7 with 1,067 yards rushing and 12 rushing touchdowns. He was second among qualified running backs in averaging 5.6 yards per carry in 2020.

Overall, Chubb has 3,557 yards and 28 rushing touchdowns along with 72 receptions for 577 yards and two receiving TDs in 44 career games.