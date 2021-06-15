Panthers agree to terms with Jaycee Horn

USA TODAY Sports

Another first-round pick is getting under contract.

The Panthers announced Tuesday morning that they’ve agreed to terms with cornerback Jaycee Horn on his rookie contract.

The four-year deal is worth $21.1 million guaranteed with a $12.7 million signing bonus. The Panthers will have to make their decision on Horn’s fifth-year option in the spring of 2024.

Horn played his college ball at South Carolina, where he started 29 gamers and was a second-team All-SEC honoree in 2020. He had a pair of interceptions in his final season at South Carolina.

Horn’s father, Joe, was a four-time Pro Bowl receiver with the Saints.

The Panthers have agreed to terms with eight of their 11 draft picks from 2021.