Pete Carroll: Jamal Adams’ minicamp absence excused, “good talks” on contract

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll met the media on the first day of the team’s mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and confirmed that the team has excused safety Jamal Adams‘ absence.

Carroll said Adams is dealing with a family matter and the excused absence means he will not be subject to fines for missing this week’s activities. When word of Adams’ absence first came to light, the thought was that it was related to his desire for a new contract.

Adams is in the final year of his deal and the Seahawks likely want to get something done with a player who they gave up two first-round picks to acquire, so the contract matter remains front and center regardless of the reason for Adams’ absence this week. Carroll said that the team has had productive conversations with Adams about a new pact.

“They’ve been good talks and just hasn’t been able to get settled at this point but it’s coming,” Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT and KJR.

Justin Simmons of the Broncos currently has the richest deal for safeties with an average of $15.25 million per season. Adams is believed to be looking for a bigger payday than that from the Seahawks.