Report: Duane Brown attending minicamp but wants new deal

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT
Seattle Seahawks v Buffalo Bills
Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is at the team’s mandatory minicamp, but that doesn’t mean he’s happy.

Brown wants a new contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The four-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his deal, due to make $10 million in base salary this season.

That ranks fourth in base salary for this season at his position behind D.J. Humphries ($15.1 million), Cam Robinson ($13.754 million) and Taylor Lewan ($11.6 million), per Spotrac.com.

The last time Brown wanted a new contract he held out through the first seven weeks of the 2017 season in hopes of leveraging a new deal with the Texans. He returned to play one game before Houston traded him to Seattle, where he signed a three-year extension before the 2018 season with a maximum value of $36.5 million.

Brown, who turns 36 in August, has not made the Pro Bowl since 2017. He has started 44 of a possible 48 games the past three seasons.

10 responses to "Report: Duane Brown attending minicamp but wants new deal

  1. I thought Russ threw his O-line under the bus and they basically sucked, so maybe Brown should ask Russ to give up some of his wages if he wants his blindside protected forthis year. At his age no-way is he worth more then he is getting now.

  3. This is seriously getting old… Signs a 4 year deal with smiles and a handshake but cannot finish the deal? Crys like a child wanting to void his 4th year and “deserves” a new deal?

  4. Duane may want to be careful—Seattle could easily move on from him and save around 11.5 million on the cap (dead cap= 2 million). That money would come in handy if they want to extend Jamaal Adams who is another salary malcontent.

  5. Jamal Adams wants a new contract. This guy wants a new contract. There is no way Seahawks will let Adams leave. Basically they are screwed. This fan base deserves it since they have been so obnoxious.

  7. All you hear is players want a long time deal for security . Then they get one and want to rework the deal a couple years in. Then don’t sign the fing deal. The NFL players are trying to make this like the NBA where a player can force his way out. A few owners need to say fine sit but you have a contact and you are going to honor it because until this contract expires you are not going anywhere. Cry all you want.

  8. Owners need to tell all players no matter what sport or what team . Fine sit out but I have a contact with you until this date and if you do not honor that contract you don’t get paid and who will want you 3 years from now when this contract expires

  9. I’m am anything but a Steelers fan but how did it work out for Bell sitting out the year. He lost 14 mil went to the jets lost money went to Kansas city didn’t play much lost money now can’t find a team. Worked out great.

  10. Adama is understandable to ask for a new deal as he is still on his rook contract. Brown is 36 and set to make big $ this year with the contact that he signed and is on. If it is not too prohibitive and he becomes a distraction I would cut him and spend that money on a younger LT.

