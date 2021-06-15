Report: Duane Brown attending minicamp but wants new deal

Getty Images

Seahawks left tackle Duane Brown is at the team’s mandatory minicamp, but that doesn’t mean he’s happy.

Brown wants a new contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. The four-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his deal, due to make $10 million in base salary this season.

That ranks fourth in base salary for this season at his position behind D.J. Humphries ($15.1 million), Cam Robinson ($13.754 million) and Taylor Lewan ($11.6 million), per Spotrac.com.

The last time Brown wanted a new contract he held out through the first seven weeks of the 2017 season in hopes of leveraging a new deal with the Texans. He returned to play one game before Houston traded him to Seattle, where he signed a three-year extension before the 2018 season with a maximum value of $36.5 million.

Brown, who turns 36 in August, has not made the Pro Bowl since 2017. He has started 44 of a possible 48 games the past three seasons.