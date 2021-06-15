Report: More than half of NFL players are vaccinated, but four teams lag behind

Posted by Charean Williams on June 15, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT
Turkey starts vaccination for the food production, distribution sector workers and cafe, restaurant employees
Getty Images

The NFL’s 32 teams have done their best to educate players about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine. The league isn’t requiring vaccines for players but is encouraging them by relaxing its COVID-19 protocols for players who are vaccinated and for teams with 85 percent of all players vaccinated.

That still isn’t incentive enough for some players, though.

Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports that more than half of the league’s players have received at least one dose of the vaccine for COVID-19.

Sixteen teams have more than 50 of 90 players on their rosters vaccinated, including three teams with 70 or more players vaccinated. Maske, though, reports the Colts, Jaguars, Cardinals and Chargers are lagging behind in their vaccination rates.

The league and NFLPA have not released vaccination rates.

The fact that most teams are struggling to get to 85 percent compliance could result in some unvaccinated players low on the depth chart — and thus unlikely to make the final roster — to lose their jobs before training camp. Teams close to the threshold could decide to take fewer than 90 players to camp, shedding unvaccinated players to reach the magic percentage and thus have relaxed protocols.

(Teams are not allowed to cut players based on vaccination status. But let’s be honest, if a team is deciding whether to keep player A or player B, and player A is vaccinated and player B isn’t, the vaccination status likely will serve as the deciding factor. Players on the bubble or below the bubble should get vaccinated to have any chance at all of making a roster.)

The NFL has all but required coaches and staff members to be vaccinated, mandating they do so to maintain Tier 1 protocol status that enables them to work in proximity to players. Media is expected to face a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to enter team facilities or NFL stadiums.

“Last season was certainly not normal,” Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist at Oxford College of Emory University, told Maske. “You didn’t have any games canceled. But you had games postponed. You had players being held out of games. All of those disruptions would be greatly reduced if you could get a large number of players vaccinated. I am certain the NFL knows this and is doing what it can to drive up vaccination rates. If no one got vaccinated, they could do what they did last year and have a season. But that was a pain.”

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Report: More than half of NFL players are vaccinated, but four teams lag behind

  1. Given the reluctance of NFL employees and the general public to get the vaccine, I see all of the COVID protocols staying in the NFL for many years.

  3. As a NFL head coach I would have to question the intelligence of a player declining vaccination and his ability to grasp the complicated schemes of the NFL offenses and or defenses.

  4. Well given what the CDC is reporting regarding heart issues in males under 30 who receive the vaccine…I can understand the pause in deciding.

  6. The NFL should make vaccinations mandatory. You want to play football get the shot.

  7. Their body, their choice on whether or not to take the jab, not sure how that could be made any clearer in today’s society.

  8. if one player has been vaccinated, and another player hasn’t… the team will keep the best player.
    .

  10. gokafilm says:
    June 15, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    Well given what the CDC is reporting regarding heart issues in males under 30 who receive the vaccine…I can understand the pause in deciding.

    ———————————————————————————-

    Given the incredibly small numbers relative to the total number of people vaccinated, and even more so relative to the large numbers of people hospitalized for COVID, that’s just a failure to understand how math works. That’s like picking a longshot over a favorite when he payout is the same for either option. Not rocket science.

    I fully support people’s right to no be vaccinated. I also support a private organization’s right to require it as part of a safe work environment, and their right to make it a requirement of employment, attendance or physical presence on their property, and for exclusion from places where they pose a greater risk to others. I like freedom of choice.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.