Report: Vince Wilfork’s son arrested, charged with stealing his Super Bowl rings

The son of former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork has been arrested and charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property from his father, including two Super Bowl rings.

The Galveston Daily News reports that 23-year-old D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000.

Vince Wilfork reported on May 10 that he was missing two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings, a college football national championship ring, necklaces, bracelets and earrings. A Patriots fan who heard about Wilfork’s missing rings contacted Wilfork to inform him that someone had been offering Wilfork’s rings for sale in an online sports memorabilia community.

It turned out that the person offering them for sale had previously paid $62,000 to Wilfork’s son for the rings. The memorabilia dealer, who didn’t know that Wilfork’s son didn’t have permission to sell the rings, handed them over to police when informed they had been reported stolen.

Holmes-Wilfork was arrested and has been released on a $300,000 bond.