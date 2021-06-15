Terrell Edmunds betting on himself after Steelers decline 2022 option

Getty Images

The Steelers had a pair of decisions to make about picking up option years for 2018 first-round safeties this offseason and they went in different directions.

Minkah Fitzpatrick had his 2022 option exercised after a pair of All-Pro seasons in Pittsburgh, but Terrell Edmunds did not get his picked up. In a Tuesday press conference, Edmunds recalled getting the news from head coach Mike Tomlin and said “right now I just have to bet on myself.”

“He told me that doesn’t mean business is over, but to stay motivated and come out here and do what I can,” Edmunds said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “My emotions were, ‘Man, this is my contract year now.’ It’s on a whole new level. This year every game is like an interview, so you have to better yourself and you have to double down on yourself and put in the hard work.”

Edmunds has started 43 of the 47 games he’s played in Pittsburgh and has 251 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery. That wasn’t enough for the Steelers to guarantee him a spot on the roster next season and he’ll either change their mind or find himself on the move based on his work this fall.