Trevor Lawrence: The goal is to master the offense by training camp

Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence is doing limited on-field work in minicamp, as the Jaguars proceed with caution after the quarterback experienced some hamstring tightness last week.

But he’s still able to get the offense down from a mental standpoint, which is something he sees as vital for Jacksonville’s potential success in the regular season.

After Monday’s practice — during which Lawrence participated in 7-on-7 drills, but not team drills — the quarterback said he’s feeling more comfortable in the scheme. But he also has more work to do in the process.

“I want to just master the offense,” Lawrence said, via John Oehser of the team’s website. “I want to have complete control, know everything, and be comfortable. You can’t really play free and play really well if you don’t know what you’re doing. That’s the goal, to master the offense by the time training camp comes around, so in training camp we can focus everything forward on being the best team we can come August 14 [for the preseason opener] and then going on into the regular season as well.

“That’s the plan. It starts with the quarterback. Obviously, I have to be ready and I’m going to do everything I can to ensure that’s the case. I’m excited to get started.”

Lawrence also noted that it’s been frustrating not to go full speed in the offseason program, as he’s trying to prevent any setbacks. But the time between now and the start of camp in late July should give the QB time to heal. That way, he’ll be able to properly show off all he knows about the offense in those practices.