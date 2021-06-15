Tua Tagovailoa on practice interceptions: Now is the time to make mistakes

Getty Images

When we last checked in on Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday, he had thrown three interceptions early in the team’s minicamp practice.

Tagovailoa would add to that total before the day was out. He ended the session with five interceptions and said afterward that they were a byproduct of trying to be as aggressive as possible through the air. He also noted that June practices are the best time to make mistakes.

“We wanted to be aggressive today in the passing game . . . You want to be smart, if there’s a time to make mistakes now is the time,” Tagovailoa said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com.

Tagovailoa’s right about the best time to make mistakes and he’ll have plenty of time to work on all aspects of the offense before the Dolphins are in a position to really feel the pain of turnovers.