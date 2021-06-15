Vic Fangio: All Broncos coaches and most players are vaccinated

Getty Images

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is satisfied with the team’s progress on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fangio said today that every coach on the Broncos’ staff is fully vaccinated. He also said 60 players have at least one shot, and some unvaccinated players have told the team they will get vaccinated.

It will be a competitive advantage for NFL teams to get all their personnel vaccinated, as the league will put restrictions on in-person work for unvaccinated players and coaches that will not be placed on vaccinated players and coaches.

The majority of NFL players have now been vaccinated, although the league is believed to be well short of the 85 percent threshold that has been held up as a goal for all teams to reach.