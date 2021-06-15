Vikings announce return of Sheldon Richardson

Getty Images

He’s back, and the Vikings Defense is instantly better.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, cut by the Browns earlier this year after two seasons in Cleveland, has returned to Minnesota. Richardson spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.

The Vikings announced the move on Tuesday morning.

Richardson, the 2013 NFL defensive rookie of the year and a first-round pick of the Jets, gives the Vikings a potent defensive tackle rotation, joining Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson. Minnesota also has beefed up the cornerback position this year, signing Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland, and bringing back Mackensie Alexander.

Throw in the resolution of the Danielle Hunter impasse, and the Vikings will be much improved on that side of the ball. Add to that an actual home-field advantage and the Vikings should be able to maintain their rollercoaster of playoffs in odd-numbers years, non-playoffs in even-numbered years.