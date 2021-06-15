Vikings announce return of Sheldon Richardson

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2021, 11:02 AM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

He’s back, and the Vikings Defense is instantly better.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, cut by the Browns earlier this year after two seasons in Cleveland, has returned to Minnesota. Richardson spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.

The Vikings announced the move on Tuesday morning.

Richardson, the 2013 NFL defensive rookie of the year and a first-round pick of the Jets, gives the Vikings a potent defensive tackle rotation, joining Michael Pierce and Dalvin Tomlinson. Minnesota also has beefed up the cornerback position this year, signing Patrick Peterson and Bashaud Breeland, and bringing back Mackensie Alexander.

Throw in the resolution of the Danielle Hunter impasse, and the Vikings will be much improved on that side of the ball. Add to that an actual home-field advantage and the Vikings should be able to maintain their rollercoaster of playoffs in odd-numbers years, non-playoffs in even-numbered years.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Vikings announce return of Sheldon Richardson

  1. This is from the Kyle Rudolph money. I was definitely hoping and expecting another signing this month. Ok. Let’s go play some ball and see what happens. I’m not expecting a SB run, but I am 100% expecting a spot in the playoffs. And I will call for a NFCCG appearance in the next two years. If not, Kellen Mond will be your starter in 2023.

  2. Great signing. If Spielman could only do that on the offensive line the Vikings would be contenders.

  4. They put that $4 million in cap savings from the reworked Hunter contract to great use. Richardson is a beast.

  5. Pat Pete, Dalvin Tomlinson, Mac Alexander, Xavier Woods, Stephen Weatherly, Bashaud Breeland and now Sheldon Richardson.

    I thought the Kirk Cousins contract was suppose to give the Vikings no room to make significant additions in free agency?

  6. footballguy
    Your logic is weird.
    Mond might be the starter in 2023 REGARDLESS of how it goes with Cousins.

    It’s about money and Cousins contract.

    Let’s be honest/clear – the failure of the Vikings in playoffs, and recent NFCC games has been the defense, not the offense.

    So, for ONE as a Viking fan, I am very excited about maybe having a REALLY stout run defense. It all starts there. You force a team to be one dimensional, which allows even mediocre pass defenses to be better, and your offense is not needing to be heroic to win games.

  7. You aren’t getting the player that left Minnesota 2 years ago. He was cut for a reason. He didn’t make them any better, just older.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.