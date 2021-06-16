Albert Wilson on his return: There’s nothing I can’t do out there

USA TODAY Sports

Albert Wilson has played only 20 games since joining the Dolphins before the 2018 season. He fractured a hip in the first half of the 2018 season and sat out last season over COVID-19 concerns.

In his return this offseason, Wilson feels more like the receiver who averaged 12.9 yards a catch in his first five seasons, including 15.0 yards on 26 catches in 2018.

“I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do out there,” Wilson said, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. “It’s exciting.”

Wilson’s return has gotten lost in the excitement over the additions of rookie Jaylen Waddle and veteran Will Fuller.

But Wilson, 28, benefitted from a year away from the game, allowing his body to heal.

“Night and day,” Wilson said. “I feel great right now, just my whole body including the hip. Just going into the season truly healthy and just knowing you can do anything you want.”

The Dolphins are loaded at the position with DeVante Parker, Waddle, Fuller, Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden and Jakeem Grant on the depth chart. But Wilson and Allen Hurns both will get a chance to prove they deserve to be on the roster.

Hurns also opted out of the 2020 season.

“I think that they’re both in good shape,” coach Brian Flores said. “I think they both look good. I think they both – there’s always a little rust from any player after having some time off – but I think they look really good. They’re both in good shape. I think they’re both running well, moving well, picking up the offensive concepts well.”