Allen Robinson plans to go to training camp, has no updates on his contract

USA TODAY Sports

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson avoided fines by showing up to mandatory minicamp this week and he plans to do the same when training camp opens next month.

On Wednesday, Robinson indicated that will be the case whether or not he lands the long-term deal he’s been looking for ahead of the July 15 deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign them. There’s been no word that such a deal is likely to come in the next few weeks and Robinson showed no sign that he expects something to get done.

“That’s not in my control,” Robinson said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “That is what it is. I’m comfortable with that. Obviously that’s a possibility. My main focus right now is to continue to get better. . . . I don’t have any updates. That’s out of my control.”

The Bears insist Andy Dalton will be their Week 1 starter at quarterback and having Robinson on hand all summer would help put Dalton in the best possible situation for that game. The same would be true of Justin Fields, of course, although something will have to change on the contract front for that duo to have an extended run as teammates.