Baker Mayfield: I’m in no rush to receive a contract extension

USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have several players from their 2018 draft class in line for contract extensions.

Cornerback Denzel Ward and running back Nick Chubb both said they’d like to stay in Cleveland on long-term deals on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it was 2018 No. 1 overall pick’s turn.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is under contract through the 2022 season after the Browns picked up his fifth-year option. But as one of the three successful QBs from the first round of that draft class, Mayfield, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, or Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson will set a value precedent for all of their second deals.

Still, Mayfield said Wednesday that he’s not thinking much about what is sure to be a lucrative extension.

“I’m in no rush because I’m just trying to win games,” Mayfield said in his press conference. “Like I said, it’ll handle itself. I’m sure Tom and Jack Mills are handling that. I don’t try and feed too much into that because it’s like wasting my time and energy and thought process on things I’m not in control of right now. So I’m going to handle what I can control.

“I’ve bet on myself my whole life. I’ve always taken it on day at a time, one play at a time. And I’m not going to handle it any differently now.”

Mayfield noted that it would be nice to keep the top of the Browns’ 2018 draft class together for a while, with him, Ward, and Chubb all getting extensions.

“I would say those guys are tremendous teammates, all coming in here together around the same time. That would be very special,” Mayfield said. “But that’s one of those things that I think everything happens for a reason and I think it’ll handle itself. So, just worried about winning. As I told you guys before when I was asked about the fifth-year option, it’s the same thought process for me, and it’ll continue to be that way.”

After throwing 21 interceptions in his second season, Mayfield bounced back with 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just eight picks in 2020. He’s thrown 75 touchdowns and 43 picks in his first three seasons.