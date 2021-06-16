Baker Mayfield: Odell Beckham looks “really great”

Getty Images

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is making major strides in his recovery from last year’s torn ACL, according to quarterback Baker Mayfield.

“He looks really great,” Mayfield said of Beckham. “After seeing him run and really just talking to him, as well, he feels comfortable. He is still getting used to some of these cuts and certain motions, but you are talking about seven months since the surgery so it is pretty impressive how quickly he has come back.”

Mayfield’s passing numbers actually got better after Beckham was lost for the season in 2020, but Mayfield insists Beckham is an important part of the offense.

“Obviously, his play speaks for itself,” Mayfield said. “He is an explosive player. I think when it comes to teams scheming up for our offense, he has the dynamic, the deep threat and teams have to roll a safety over the top, whether they want to play one-high or two-high and just all of the things that can exploit matchups and create better opportunities for everybody else and not only himself.”

So far in his tenure in Cleveland, Beckham hasn’t looked as great as the Browns were expecting him to when they traded for him. Mayfield sounds confident that big things are coming.