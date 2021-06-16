Baker Mayfield: Offense hitting the ground running this year

USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and many other Browns offensive players were not with the team during the voluntary phases of the offseason program, but they were working out together and that still put them way ahead of where they were last year.

Last year saw the Browns working virtually while installing a new offense after hiring Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach, so they were cramming a lot of work into training camp. Mayfield said Wednesday that he thinks the offense got better as the year went along and that the stage is set for a faster start this year.

“The more times you’re around these guys and explaining the thought process, and the communication when it comes to your team, is so important,” Mayfield said, via the team’s website. “The more we’re doing that, as time goes on, it’s going to get better for all of us. I feel really good about where I am and where we are hitting the ground running right now.”

Mayfield added that there’s still a lot of work to be done in training camp, but it’s clear he believes the Browns are well positioned to get it done.