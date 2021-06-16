Bears sign Teven Jenkins to get entire draft class under contract

Getty Images

The Bears got their final unsigned draft pick under contract Wednesday. The team announced it signed second-round choice Teven Jenkins to his four-year rookie deal.

The offensive tackle was a four-year contributor and three-year starter at Oklahoma State, where he made multiple starts at three different positions.

After starting two games at right guard as a freshman in 2017, Jenkins made 10 starts at right tackle and three at left tackle as a sophomore in 2018. He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle as a junior in 2019.

The Bears traded up to select him 39th overall, and they cut starting left tackle Charles Leno two days later.

Chicago finishes its three-day mandatory minicamp Thursday.