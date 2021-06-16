Chris Jones on playing defensive end: Thank God it finally happened for me

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ plan to use Chris Jones as an edge rusher seems a long time coming. He entered the NFL as a defensive end, and after the Chiefs hired Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator in the 2019 offseason, speculation began about the team possibly expanding Jones’ role.

They now have, with Spagnuolo confirming the Chiefs will play Jones as an edge rusher to create mismatches.

“I came in the league as a defensive end originally,” Jones said, via Ron Kopp of arrowheadpride.com. “Unfortunately, we had guys that excelled at that level in Justin Houston and Dee Ford. I waited my time, and thank God, it finally happened for me.”

The Chiefs had questions at defensive end opposite Frank Clark, and they shored up the inside with the signing of Jarran Reed. So it makes sense that Jones will get more opportunities outside.

Jones talks as if he expects to see more time outside than inside.

“Personally, I feel like I can be productive inside and outside,” Jones said. “I think there’s more advantages on the outside. You can’t really double-team. You can chip, but you’re not really getting as many double-teams as a 3-technique would in this defense, so I’m excited about that.”