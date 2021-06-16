Chris Paul’s COVID situation could get the attention of NFL players who haven’t been vaccinated

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2021, 9:31 AM EDT
2021 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
Getty Images

There’s a belief that players reluctant to get the COVID vaccine will have a change of heart if/when a high-profile NFL player who hasn’t been vaccinated suddenly isn’t available to play in a key game due to a COVID diagnosis. Maybe they don’t need to wait for it to happen in the NFL.

The news that Suns guard Chris Paul has landed in the NBA’s COVID protocol and is out indefinitely from the NBA playoffs provides a clear example of what can happen, even as the world embraces a return to normalcy. It’s unknown whether Paul was vaccinated; if so, his absence could be short. Regardless, the Paul situation shows what can happen — and how quickly it can occur.

Before Paul, golfer John Rahm exited a tournament that he led comfortably after three of four rounds due to a COVID diagnosis. Rahm recently said he regrets not completing the vaccination process sooner.

NFL teams want to avoid similar outcomes, and they’re trying to get players to choose to get the vaccine now in order to avoid the sudden unavailability of key players during 2021 games. It will be interesting to see whether the Paul situation, coming just as players embark on their six-week break before training camp, will prompt them to get the vaccine before it’s time to report.

8 responses to “Chris Paul’s COVID situation could get the attention of NFL players who haven’t been vaccinated

  1. The NBA let Lebron play after he violated protocols during the playoffs. The NBA is a joke.

  2. I am not an anti-vaxer, but they should not be making this more or less mandatory until the vaccines are fully approved and not emergency measures. Colleges can’t mandate this and it remains to be seen if employers can either – despite a recent ruling of hospital workers that will surely be appealed.

  3. Only the ignorant ones will choose not to get the vaccine…I hope they lose game checks too… HOWEVER, if they did get vaccinated & still test positive, they keep game checks as they had taken all the correct steps to avoid catching anything…& NO, don’t even try to compare getting a flu shot & still getting the flu to Covid…

  4. It’s really simple, get the vaccine. Everyone is free to make their own decision but I can’t really come up with a reason not get the vaccine.

  5. It will be interesting to see when the final 53 is done what % have been vaccinated. You could see a high number of starters who are not on one team. Then another teams starters almost fully. Over 17 weeks it will be a true advantage. If I was betting I would want to know this week to week and even more on season-long bets on record and Superbowl bets.

  7. chc4,

    You know he’s vaccinated, right? It was also an outdoor event.

    As far as Chris Paul goes, if he isn’t injured, it’s something else. This is probably his last good chance at a ring, and instead of being injured, it’s something like this that was completely in his control.

  8. There are legitimate reasons to not get the vaccine. Those individuals with certain skin conditions run a higher risk of allergic reactions that could be severe and possibly deadly. I have an unidentified skin condition from my military service with included time spent in Iraq during the Gulf War and my V.A. doctors advised me to hold off getting the vaccine until more is known regarding side-effects.

