Danielle Hunter “just eager to play” after neck injury, contract restructure

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Danielle Hunter spoke to the media for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday and he didn’t have much to say about either of the big issues that have surrounded him during over that span.

Hunter missed the entire 2020 season with a neck injury and didn’t go to organized team activities this offseason amid discussion that he wanted a new contract with the team. Hunter reported to mandatory minicamp this week after agreeing to a restructured deal and didn’t have much interest in discussing the particulars of those negotiations.

“I’m happy to be back and I’m ready to go and I’m just eager to play,” Hunter said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Hunter said “we’re not allowed to discuss anything medical with the media” when asked about the circumstances of his injury, which was initially downplayed before it became clear he wouldn’t be on the field at all for Minnesota. He’s back now and a return to form this season would make for a much more pleasant year for team and player.