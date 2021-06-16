Derrick Henry: Julio Jones is a great guy for everybody to learn from

USA TODAY Sports

The Titans were already one of the NFL’s most explosive scoring teams, led by the league’s back-to-back rushing champion, Derrick Henry.

But now that they’ve added receiver Julio Jones, expectations for Tennessee’s offense have gone even higher.

Henry and Jones both played their college ball at Alabama, albeit several years apart. But Henry talked about that connection when discussing his new teammate and how he can help on Wednesday.

“Both coming from ‘Bama, we both know each other’s mindset and what we want to do,” Henry said in his press conference, via Gentry Estes of the Nashville Tennessean. “He’s a great guy to have around and for everybody to learn from — one of the greats to play this game.”

With a pair of top-flight receivers and Henry to bowl over opponents, defenses should have their hands full when facing the Titans in 2021.