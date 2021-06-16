Fully vaccinated media will have in-person interview access

Getty Images

One of the many changes put in place for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the elimination of in-person media access to players, coaches and other team personnel, but that is changing for the 2021 season.

A memo sent to teams from the NFL and shared by Tom Pelissero of NFL Media says that there will be in-person interviews, locker room access and press conferences this year. That access will only be extended to members of the media who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those individuals will be the only ones granted access to team facilities, press boxes, fields, sidelines, locker rooms, and postgame interview rooms. The memo notes that masks must still be worn by media members at team facilities and that distancing protocols will continue to remain in place.

A recent report indicated that locker rooms would remain closed this season, but Wednesday’s memo points in a direction that takes the league back toward the pre-pandemic ways of doing business. Full capacity stadiums and fans at training camps are two other steps back toward normalcy after a very abnormal 2020.