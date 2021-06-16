Jadeveon Clowney: Browns D reminds me of 49ers a couple of years ago

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney did his first on-field work this week since signing with the Browns as a free agent and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he liked what he saw from one of this year’s biggest acquisitions.

Clowney likes what he’s seeing in Cleveland as well. Clowney held a press conference with reporters on Wednesday and said he was “very excited” about the players he’s joining on the defensive line.

The group, which includes Myles Garrett, Takk McKinley, Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, and others, reminds Garrett of a defense that did a lot to propel the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV a couple of years ago.

“A rotational group that guys can get in, backups can come in and play just as good as the 1s, even better,” Clowney said. “Any time you’ve got that going on, it’s a good group. I’m looking forward to it. It reminds me of San Fran a couple years ago that went to the Super Bowl with that defense. I’m thinking we can do that up front.”

Clowney said his surgically-repaired knee feels good and that he feels he’s best in 4-3 schemes like the Browns utilize because he can go forward all of the time. The Browns are hoping those two things equal a big impact up front this fall.