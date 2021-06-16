Jamison Crowder “ready to rock” for Jets after taking salary reduction

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder says he was surprised by the New York Jets request to cut his salary this offseason. But after agreeing to a reworked deal on Monday, Crowder says there’s no hard feelings toward the Jets lingering in its aftermath.

“I sat down and spoke with my agent about some things,” Crowder said, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “We got things worked out now. So, that’s kind of my mentality now — I really just want to get back out there on the field and start making plays. … I’m here now, so I’m just ready to rock and roll.”

Despite leading the Jets in receiving each of the last two years, the Jets reportedly wanted to cut his salary in half or he would have been a potential release instead. He had previously been scheduled to make $10 million in base salary this season.

In his last two seasons in New York, Crowder has combined for 137 receptions, 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“A little bit surprised,” Crowder said of the request/demand from the Jets. “It’s a business. It is what it is. I’m here now, so I’m just ready to rock out, man.”