Jimmy Graham says he can still be a weapon in Bears’ offense

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 16, 2021, 9:53 AM EDT
USA Today

Jimmy Graham is no longer the All-Pro tight end he was early in his career, but as he heads into his 12th NFL season and second with the Bears, he thinks he has more to contribute.

“I feel like I can still be used and I can still be a weapon and I can still be a leader for this team,” Graham said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “And help these young kids to make a run and to share some of my knowledge of what I’ve learned in this league.”

In March, Graham walked away unhurt from a scary crash in which his SUV rolled over four times and skidded 100 yards on its roof, and he said that incident served as a reminder that he wants to make the most of every opportunity he has left.

“I’ve got a lot of unfinished business,” he said.

Graham, who will turn 35 during the 2021 season, averaged a career-low 9.1 yards per catch last season, but he did catch eight touchdown passes. He’d like to show he still has a lot of good football left in him.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Jimmy Graham says he can still be a weapon in Bears’ offense

  1. He’s slow as molasses by now but still a threat posting up in the end zone. When Nagy isn’t calling TE jet sweeps at the goal line, that is.

  2. Let’s be honest: While he’s certainly had his moments, Jimmy Graham hasn’t fit the definition of a true and consistent “weapon” since he left New Orleans. Not in Seattle, not in Green Bay, and not in Chicago.
    Early in his career Graham was a great athlete who meshed perfectly with a future Hall of Fame quarterback and the perfect coach and offense for his skillset. Twelve years later the young legs, speed and agility are long gone. Matt Nagy and Andy Dalton/Justin Fields don’t exactly conjure images of Drew Brees and Sean Payton.
    A locker room leader and an occasional red zone threat, sure. A weapon? In the words of the late John Wayne, not hardly. Not any more.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.