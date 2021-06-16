Jimmy Graham says he can still be a weapon in Bears’ offense

USA Today

Jimmy Graham is no longer the All-Pro tight end he was early in his career, but as he heads into his 12th NFL season and second with the Bears, he thinks he has more to contribute.

“I feel like I can still be used and I can still be a weapon and I can still be a leader for this team,” Graham said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “And help these young kids to make a run and to share some of my knowledge of what I’ve learned in this league.”

In March, Graham walked away unhurt from a scary crash in which his SUV rolled over four times and skidded 100 yards on its roof, and he said that incident served as a reminder that he wants to make the most of every opportunity he has left.

“I’ve got a lot of unfinished business,” he said.

Graham, who will turn 35 during the 2021 season, averaged a career-low 9.1 yards per catch last season, but he did catch eight touchdown passes. He’d like to show he still has a lot of good football left in him.