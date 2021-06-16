Joe Burrow: Ja’Marr Chase is a really smart player who understands the offense

Getty Images

The Bengals gave quarterback Joe Burrow one of the top weapons available in the draft when they selected receiver Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5 overall in April.

It didn’t hurt that the duo had built-in chemistry from winning a national championship together at LSU. While Burrow hasn’t fully participated in Cincinnati’s offseason program, he said on Tuesday that the chemistry between he and Chase is “right back to where it was.”

“I’m excited about where he’s at,” Burrow said in his press conference. “He’s a really smart player that understands what we’re trying to do in the offense. I’m not going to have to tell him what to do every single play. He knows exactly what’s expected of him.”

Because Burrow played with Chase, the quarterback had some insight into what the wideout would be like once he got in the building. Burrow said everyone in Cincinnati has been surprised by how smart Chase is.

“I told everyone coming in that he’s not going to bust — he’s going to know exactly what to do, he’s going to be a pro. And that’s exactly what’s happened,” Burrow said. “And then he’s just super smooth on the field. He doesn’t look like he’s going super hard, and guys are coming up to me it’s like, ‘Is he going hard?’ And then we go up against a defense, and you can see he looks exactly the same, but he’s going. … He’s just at a different speed than everybody else. So

“It’s exciting to have him. He’s going to be great for us, and he’s a great friend as well.”

Chase hasn’t played since LSU won the national championship, having opted out of the 2020 season. He caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards with 20 touchdowns in 2019.