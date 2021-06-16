John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson is going to get paid, and he knows that

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson will get a long-term deal with the Ravens at some point. But until the contract is signed, sealed and delivered, the quarterback, General Manager Eric DeCosta and head coach John Harbaugh will receive questions about the extension.

So when are the Ravens going to complete a deal with Jackson?

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports the Ravens consider Jackson’s extension “priority No. 1 and are aiming to get it done prior to training camp before moving on to several other orders of business.”

Harbaugh called an extension for Jackson a “done deal,” meaning the sides will come to terms at some point in the near future, and insists ongoing talks won’t affect the former NFL MVP.

“Look what he’s done. He’s going to get paid. He knows that,” Harbaugh said. “The question becomes: What’s he going to do? What’s his legacy going to be as a quarterback? That’s what he focuses on. That’s what’s so great about him. The other thing is a done deal.”

Jackson, 24, continues to shrug off questions about his contract. Jackson is scheduled to make $1.771 million in base salary this season and $23.106 million under the fifth-year option in 2022.

A new deal will make Jackson one of the highest-paid players in the NFL.

“I’m not going to lie to you. I’m not really focused on that right now,” Jackson said when asked whether he preferred a deal before training camp. “I’m focused on getting me a Super Bowl. I’m focused on getting better. I’m focused on working with my teammates right now.”