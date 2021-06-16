Jon Gruden: We have to prove we can win at a much higher level

Getty Images

There have been moments in each of the last two seasons when it looked like the Raiders were on track for a playoff spot, but late-season struggles have submarined their chances both years.

In addition to sinking the team’s playoff hopes, those late downturns have created questions about the direction the team is going under head coach Jon Gruden. It’s now the fourth season of his second stint with the franchise and Gruden knows that it is time for better results across the entire schedule.

“The expectations are rising. . . . We proved we can compete in the AFC West,” Gruden said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “We proved we can win on the road. Now we’ve got to prove we can win at a much higher level.”

Gruden signed a 10-year contract with the Raiders when he returned to coaching from the broadcast booth, so another season out of the playoffs might not result in his departure even if it were to be met by justifiable exasperation from the team’s fan base.