Lamar Jackson: Sammy Watkins is going to make our job a lot easier

Getty Images

One of the major aspects of Baltimore’s offseason was to improve its receiving corps after the club finished last in passing offense.

One way of doing that was to sign veteran wideout Sammy Watkins.

Watkins spent the last three seasons with Kansas City, recording 129 catches for 1,613 yards with eight touchdowns in 34 regular-season games. He’s seemed to establish solid chemistry with quarterback Lamar Jackson in Baltimore so far, with several reporters noting the completions between the two during minicamp.

On Wednesday, Jackson said playing with Watkins has been fun.

“A big receiver, a nice target, fast guy,” Jackson said, via Clifton Brown of the Ravens’ website. “Sammy’s going to make our job a lot easier, open up one side of the field more, his deep ball ability, shiftiness and route running. He’s a great receiver. I just can’t wait until we start going for real.”

Watkins hasn’t made it through a full season healthy since 2017, when he caught 39 passes for 593 yards with eight touchdowns for the Rams. But adding Watkins and first-round pick Rashod Bateman should improve a passing offense anchored by receiver Marquise Brown and tight end Mark Andrews.