Melvin Gordon “very confident” he can win RB battle in Denver

USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos have some significant competitions on offense as they wrap up minicamp this week.

The most high-profile battle is at quarterback between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater. But when Denver selected Javonte Williams in the second round of this year’s draft, it also created a competition at running back with incumbent starter Melvin Gordon.

The 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft, Gordon led Denver with 986 yards and nine rushing touchdowns last season. He said Tuesday that he’s “very confident” in his ability to remain the team’s primary back.

“I’m going to go out there, do my job and compete, and wherever the cards fall, they fall,” Gordon said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “I can’t worry about [the positional battle] too much, even I know that’s kind of the talk right now. The media is making it Javonte versus Mel, who’s going to start, this and that.

“But it’s not really about that. It’s about us winning football games and finding ways to compete… I’m trying to put the Broncos [back] on the map and keep us on the map.”

Gordon did not attend Denver’s voluntary OTAs, noting Tuesday that he was training on his own.

“Just because I haven’t been here [at the team facility] doesn’t mean I haven’t been working,” Gordon said. “I grind, and that’s what I do. I pride myself on that since I’ve been at Wisconsin, and I’m to going to continue to work hard as if I’m a free agent.”

Gordon is entering the final season of a two-year deal he signed with Denver in 2020. He has 5,226 career rushing yards with 45 touchdowns, plus 256 receptions for 2,031 yards with 12 receiving TDs.