Patrick Peterson: If Larry Fitzgerald ain’t retired yet, he ain’t going to retire this year

The Cardinals’ 2020 season ended 164 days ago, and the team insists it still doesn’t know Larry Fitzgerald’s plans for 2021. The receiver is a free agent.

The Cardinals signed A.J. Green in March and drafted Rondale Moore in the second round in April. Still, coach Kliff Kingsbury has said the Cardinals will welcome back Fitzgerald if he wants to continue playing.

Kingsbury said this week the Cardinals have “no update” on Fitzgerald.

“That’s the No. 1 question I get asked anywhere I go,” Kingsbury said, via Howard Balzer of SI.com. “It’s not, ‘How are y’all going to be?’ It’s, ‘Have you talked Fitz into coming back?’ I think that says a lot about what he means to this state, this area, this organization, but any room that Larry Fitzgerald is in, he’s going to make dramatically better. There’s no doubt.”

Former Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who signed with the Vikings this offseason, expects Fitzgerald to return for an 18th season.

“If he ain’t retired yet, he ain’t going to retire,” Peterson said on the All Things Covered Podcast with Bryant McFadden.

Peterson couched his statement, saying Fitzgerald could wait until the regular season starts to make his return. Peterson also didn’t rule out Fitzgerald leaving Arizona to reunite with Bruce Arians in Tampa.

But the Cardinals are favorites to retain the 11-time Pro Bowler if Fitzgerald decides to play.

“I think they will definitely find a way,” Peterson said. “They will find a way for it. If Larry definitely wanted to come back late in the year, or whenever the time may permit itself, they will find a way.”