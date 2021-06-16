Restrictions remain in place for unvaccinated players, loosened for vaccinated players

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed on the COVID-19 protocols for training camp and the preseason, and they should function as a strong incentive for players to get vaccinated.
A memo outlining the rules was distributed today, and it details much of what was previously revealed about this year’s COVID-19 protocols, as well as some new information that will make players want to get vaccinated.
A big one is that vaccinated players are allowed to go to high-risk places like bars and nightclubs, but unvaccinated players are not, and if they’re seen at one they can be fined up to $50,000.
Other items in the memo include:
- Fully vaccinated players who have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19 will not have to quarantine, but unvaccinated players will continue to have to quarantine.
- Unvaccinated players will be tested every day; vaccinated players will not.
- Unvaccinated players must wear masks at the team facility and while traveling; vaccinated players do not need to wear masks.
- Unvaccinated players must practice physical distancing in the team facility; fully vaccinated people do not have to practice distancing with each other.
- Unlimited numbers of vaccinated players may be in the weight room, but only 15 unvaccinated players may be in the weight room.
- Unvaccinated players may not eat meals with teammates; Vaccinated players may gather for meals.
- Unvaccinated players may not participate in media or marketing activities while traveling; vaccinated players may.
- Unvaccinated players may not use the sauna or steam room; vaccinated players may.
- Unvaccinated players may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling; vaccinated players may.
At this point it’s hard to imagine why any player won’t get vaccinated. Some players surely won’t, but those players are doing themselves and their teams a serious disservice.