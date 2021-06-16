Restrictions remain in place for unvaccinated players, loosened for vaccinated players

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed on the COVID-19 protocols for training camp and the preseason, and they should function as a strong incentive for players to get vaccinated.

A memo outlining the rules was distributed today, and it details much of what was previously revealed about this year’s COVID-19 protocols, as well as some new information that will make players want to get vaccinated.

A big one is that vaccinated players are allowed to go to high-risk places like bars and nightclubs, but unvaccinated players are not, and if they’re seen at one they can be fined up to $50,000.

Other items in the memo include:

Fully vaccinated players who have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19 will not have to quarantine, but unvaccinated players will continue to have to quarantine. Unvaccinated players will be tested every day; vaccinated players will not. Unvaccinated players must wear masks at the team facility and while traveling; vaccinated players do not need to wear masks. Unvaccinated players must practice physical distancing in the team facility; fully vaccinated people do not have to practice distancing with each other. Unlimited numbers of vaccinated players may be in the weight room, but only 15 unvaccinated players may be in the weight room. Unvaccinated players may not eat meals with teammates; Vaccinated players may gather for meals. Unvaccinated players may not participate in media or marketing activities while traveling; vaccinated players may. Unvaccinated players may not use the sauna or steam room; vaccinated players may. Unvaccinated players may not leave the team hotel or interact with people outside the team while traveling; vaccinated players may.



At this point it’s hard to imagine why any player won’t get vaccinated. Some players surely won’t, but those players are doing themselves and their teams a serious disservice.