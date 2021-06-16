Roquan Smith: New contract will come when it comes

Getty Images

The Bears ensured linebacker Roquan Smith will be back with the team in 2022 by exercising their fifth-year option on his rookie deal and that’s enough for Smith right now.

Smith said on Tuesday that a long-term deal with the Bears is “definitely something I want,” but that his focus on the moment is not on a contract extensions. Smith, who was one of the few defensive starters to participate in voluntary work, said that his eyes are on the field and not the negotiating table.

“That’s going to come when it comes,” Smith said, via Sean Hammond of the Arlington Heights Daily Herald. “I’m not too focused on that. My main focus right now is OTAs, getting out here with my teammates.”

Smith had 139 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery while playing every game for the Bears last season. A repeat of that in 2021 should do a lot to increase the odds that he’ll be in Chicago well beyond 2021.