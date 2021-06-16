Seahawks sign Dominick Wood-Anderson, cut B.J. Emmons

Getty Images

The Seahawks have signed tight end Dominick Wood-Anderson for the second time in as many years. They waived undrafted rookie running back B.J. Emmons in a corresponding move Wednesday.

Wood-Anderson, who went undrafted out of Tennessee last year, signed with the Seahawks as a free agent in 2020. Seattle waived him before the start of training camp as it trimmed its roster to 80 players as part of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

Wood-Anderson, who began his college career at Arizona Western Community College, played two seasons in Knoxville. He caught 38 passes for 408 yards and three touchdowns in 24 games played, 17 of them starts.