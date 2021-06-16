Star Lotulelei: I’m just happy to be back

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei elected to opt out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, but returned to the Bills for mandatory minicamp this week.

Lotulelei said Tuesday that he felt his decision not to play last year was what was best for him and his family, given all the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19. However, he’s glad to be back with Buffalo now.

“It’s just good to be back,” Lotulelei said, via Maddy Glab of the Bills website. “It was good to be out there running around with the guys. I’m just happy to be back.”

The difference, Lotulelei said, is sometimes having to prioritize football over family.

“I’m trying to get acclimated and get back into the swing of being in football meetings every day, getting back to football being life,” Lotulelei said. “Having to kind of put my family kind of on the back burner. That’s just the sacrifice we make in this league, but I’m ready to be back.”

Lotulelei signed a five-year deal with the Bills in 2018. He’s appeared in 32 games for the franchise, recording a pair of sacks, four tackles for loss, and an interception on the interior of the defensive line.