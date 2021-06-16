Taylor Lewan continues rehab with no timetable for his return

USA TODAY Sports

Titans offensive tackle ﻿Taylor Lewan﻿ tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Week 6 last season. His rehab continues, and while Lewan has no timetable for his return, the hope is the team’s medical staff will clear him for the start of the regular season.

“I could sit here and predict a bunch of things, but you never know what can happen in these next six to seven weeks,” Lewan said, via Kayla Anderson of WKRN. “I expect it to go swimmingly, smooth, but you never know what could happen. I think what’s important is that I take every day one day at a time.”

The three-time Pro Bowler likes where he is in his rehab.

“It’s been a lot of time for reflecting and for growing, so the knee is doing well,” Lewan said. “I’m doing change of direction now and some running too.”

Lewan, a first-round choice in 2014, missed 11 games his first six seasons. He missed 11 more last season.

Lewan can’t wait to return.

“I’ve never missed practice, like missed it like personally, but I tell you what, watching the boys out there playing ball, it makes you miss it that much,” Lewan said.