Tyler Lockett says Shane Waldron’s offense brings more freedom to Seahawks attack

Getty Images

The chatter around the Seahawks this spring since the team hired Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator has indicated that the new playbook will have some significant changes from previous iterations under Brian Schottenheimer and Darrell Bevell.

Russell Wilson has called the new offense “super complex.” DK Metcalf said it was “intricate” with different routes than they’ve ran previously. Head coach Pete Carroll said the intricate nature of the offense is what drew him to hiring Waldron in the first place.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett has played under both Bevell and Schottenheimer during his first six years with the Seahawks. He says Waldron’s offense will bring more freedom to the Seahawks attack.

“When I think of his offense I think we have more freedom to do a lot of stuff. I mean, it’s very different than the six years that I’ve been here,” Lockett said on Wednesday.

“When you looked at the Rams on offense, you can kind of see how really sophisticated it was.”

So in what ways does that freedom present itself?

“Everybody has certain ways they want you to run routes,” Lockett explained. “You have spread offenses, you have West Coast offenses, you have run-n-gun, you have so many different types of offenses that require you as a receiver to be different, to think different, to play different. Different releases, different techniques, all that different type of stuff. And so with the offense that Shane brings in, I think it brings us more freedom. More freedom to kind of be able to be the receivers that we can be. We got free range to do a lot of stuff, not saying that we could just go out there and do whatever we want, but the more and more sophisticated that you become in this offense, the more you’re able to understand how you can switch your feet, how not to switch your feet, how to add an extra step, how not to add an extra step, rather than always just having to get to a certain point at this certain amount of time, you kind of have free range to play with it a little bit.”

Lockett also said that the offense calls for more tempo and a quicker rhythm in and out of the huddle.

The Seahawks seem pretty unanimous in their excitement over the prospect of what the offense can do with Waldron’s installation as coordinator. It’s been a pretty productive unit throughout Wilson’s tenure as quarterback already. If Waldron’s changes can clean up some of the rough edges, perhaps Russell Wilson will finally get an MVP vote after all.