Woody Johnson wants Jets fans have to have faith

Getty Images

Woody Johnson spoke to the media as the owner of the Jets on Wednesday for the first time since May 2017 and there were some familiar themes to his return engagement.

At that 2017 session, he talked about having patience with the team as they worked to build a winning roster under General Manager Mike Maccagnan and head coach Todd Bowles. Johnson would leave the team a few months later to become the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom and patience with that regime didn’t lead anywhere good.

Bowles was fired after the 2018 season, Adam Gase was hired to replace him before Maccagnan was dispatched after the 2018 draft and Gase himself got axed earlier this year.

Now it is head coach Robert Saleh and General Manager Joe Douglas running the show with Johnson back after the end of his time overseas. The message for those who had patience in 2017 is to now show faith that the team is moving in the right direction.

“You’ve got to have faith,” Johnson said, via Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “This is your team. You’ve probably had this team since you were 10, 11, 12. So you’ve had the faith. Do you see hope? And do you see leadership?”

Saleh has not coached an NFL game yet and Douglas oversaw last year’s 2-14 team, so there’s little evidence that Jets fans could use to argue better days are ahead. That would make faith the only real option and, as Johnson noted, it’s a familiar feeling for those who have rooted for the AFC East club throughout his stewardship.