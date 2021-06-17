Andy Reid: I enjoyed my time with Le’Veon Bell, wish him the best

Getty Images

Anyone who thought Chiefs head coach Andy Reid would return fire against Le'Veon Bell will be disappointed.

Bell recently said that he’d retire rather than play for Reid again and followed that up to say that he has a “personal problem with dude because of what he said to me” when Bell played for the Chiefs last season. Bell didn’t divulge what Reid said to him and Reid didn’t have anything negative to say about Bell when asked about the running back on Thursday.

“I enjoyed my time with him. I’m pulling for him. That’s how I roll. I wish him the best,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

There hasn’t appeared to be any interest from the Chiefs in bringing Bell back this season, so Bell’s vow is unlikely to ever be put to the test. There hasn’t been any sign of interest from any other teams either and Bell’s retirement may come via acknowledgement rather than announcement if that continues.