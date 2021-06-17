Bears agree to terms with Mike Pennel on a one-year deal

Getty Images

The Bears have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Mike Pennel on a one-year deal, his agent, Andy Simms, announced.

Pennel served a two-game suspension to open the 2020 season but played the other 14 with the Chiefs. He made 29 tackles.

Pennel, 30, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo in 2012, signing with the Packers.

Pennel played three seasons with the Packers, two with the Jets and two with the Chiefs. In seven NFL seasons, he has appeared in 91 games with 16 starts.

Pennel has 155 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks and 13 quarterback hits in his career.